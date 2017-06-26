Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
AI Will Prepare Robots for the Unknown
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 26, 2017


Artificial intelligence is poised to change the way NASA studies space. A.I. onboard a NASA Earth science satellite detected the eruption of an Icelandic volcano in 2010, helping to produce this colorful image. Image Credit: NASA/JPL/EO-1 Mission/GSFC/Ashley Davies

How do you get a robot to recognize a surprise? That's a question artificial intelligence researchers are mulling, especially as A.I. begins to change space research.

A new article in the journal Science: Robotics offers an overview of how A.I. has been used to make discoveries on space missions. The article, co-authored by Steve Chien and Kiri Wagstaff of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, suggests that autonomy will be a key technology for the future exploration of our solar system, where robotic spacecraft will often be out of communication with their human controllers.

In a sense, space scientists are doing field research virtually, with the help of robotic spacecraft.

"The goal is for A.I. to be more like a smart assistant collaborating with the scientist and less like programming assembly code," said Chien, a senior research scientist on autonomous space systems. "It allows scientists to focus on the 'thinking' things - analyzing and interpreting data - while robotic explorers search out features of interest."

Science is driven by noticing the unexpected, which is easier for a trained human who knows when something is surprising. For robots, this means having a sense of what's "normal" and using machine learning techniques to detect statistical anomalies.

"We don't want to miss something just because we didn't know to look for it," said Wagstaff, a principal data scientist with JPL's machine learning group. "We want the spacecraft to know what we expect to see and recognize when it observes something different."

Spotting unusual features is one use of A.I. But there's an even more complex use that will be essential for studying ocean worlds, like Jupiter's moon Europa.

"If you know a lot in advance, you can build a model of normality - of what the robot should expect to see," Wagstaff said. "But for new environments, we want to let the spacecraft build a model of normality based on its own observations. That way, it can recognize surprises we haven't anticipated."

Imagine, for example, A.I. spotting plumes erupting on ocean worlds. These eruptions can be spontaneous and could vary greatly in how long they last. A.I. could enable a passing spacecraft to reprioritize its operations and study these phenomena "on the fly," Chien said.

JPL has led the development of several key examples for space A.I. Dust devils swirling across the Martian surface were imaged by NASA's Opportunity rover using a program called WATCH. That program later evolved into AEGIS, which helps the Curiosity rover's ChemCam instrument pick new laser targets that meet its science team's parameters without needing to wait for interaction with scientists on Earth. AEGIS can also fine-tune the pointing of the ChemCam laser.

Closer to home, A.I. software called the Autonomous Sciencecraft Experiment studied volcanoes, floods and fires while on board Earth Observing-1, a satellite managed by NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland. EO-1's Hyperion instrument also used A.I. to identify sulfur deposits on the surface of glaciers - a task that could be important for places like Europa, where sulfur deposits would be of interest as potential biosignatures.

A.I. allows spacecraft to prioritize the data it collects, balancing other needs like power supply or limited data storage. Autonomous management of systems like these is being prototyped for NASA's Mars 2020 rover (which will also use AEGIS for picking laser targets).

While autonomy offers exciting new advantages to science teams, both Chien and Wagstaff stressed that A.I. has a long way to go.

"For the foreseeable future, there's a strong role for high-level human direction," Wagstaff said. "But A.I. is an observational tool that allows us to study science that we couldn't get otherwise."

ROBO SPACE
Learning with light: New system allows optical 'deep learning'
 Boston MA (SPX) Jun 16, 2017
 "Deep Learning" computer systems, based on artificial neural networks that mimic the way the brain learns from an accumulation of examples, have become a hot topic in computer science. In addition to enabling technologies such as face- and voice-recognition software, these systems could scour vast amounts of medical data to find patterns that could be useful diagnostically, or scan chemical form ... read more
Related Links
 Jet Propulsion Laboratory
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
Supercam in the ARCTIC: Manned and Unmanned planes with ADS-B

 Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B
ROBO SPACE
A new virtual approach to science in space

 Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled

 A chemical solution to shrink digital data storage

 Scientists develop molecular code for melanin-like materials
ROBO SPACE
To connect biology with electronics, be rigid, yet flexible

 New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics

 Research accelerates quest for quicker, longer-lasting electronics

 Seeing the invisible with a graphene-CMOS integrated device
ROBO SPACE
UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit

 AREVA obtains transport license for its new cask in France and Belgium

 NWMO to Focus Field Studies on Fewer Communities
ROBO SPACE
Philippine military declares Eid truce in war-torn city

 Syria regime penetrates IS-held eastern province: monitor

 Google steps up efforts to block extremism, following Facebook

 Two dead as suspected jihadists attack Mali tourist resort
ROBO SPACE
Fighting global warming and climate change requires a broad energy portfolio

 Low-carbon trajectory is the only option, European leaders say

 Divestment streak continues for British energy company Centrica

 New ultrathin material for splitting water could make hydrogen production cheaper
ROBO SPACE
New efficient, low-temperature catalyst for hydrogen production

 Deceleration of runaway electrons paves the way for fusion power

 Rosatom Develops Radiation-Powered Electricity Source for Medicine, Outer Space

 A 100-year-old physics problem has been solved at EPFL
ROBO SPACE
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement