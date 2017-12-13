Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROBO SPACE
Aerospace's SeedTECH AI advances to second round of $5M IBM Watson XPRIZE
 by Staff Writers
 El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 13, 2017


illustration only

The Aerospace Corporation's (Aerospace) SeedTECH Artificial Intelligence (AI) team is one of 59 teams out of 147 that are advancing to the second round of the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE - a $5 million AI and cognitive computing global competition. SeedTECH AI will take on the grand challenge of designing an AI that can dream.

"We're thrilled that Aerospace's all-volunteer team progressed to the second stage of the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE competition, said Dr. Sherrie Zacharius, vice president of Technology and Laboratory Operations and corporate sponsor of Aerospace's SeedTECH community of interest.

"The SeedTECH AI team is not the only experts developing AI at Aerospace. Through the iLAB, Aerospace's newly established research and innovation focus, AI and other machine learning techniques are being applied towards challenging problems in national security space and beyond."

Of the 59 teams continuing on to the second round, SeedTECH AI is the only team that will be focusing on artificial general intelligence, which mimicks the reasoning and problem solving skills of a human being.

"We are looking to design a robust AI system that can dream," said Dr. Terence Yeoh, SeedTECH AI team lead.

"The AI would take in a limited set of information to make predictions of the most probable-as well as the most beneficial-outcome."

Yeoh added that his team will focus on making major breakthroughs that will benefit the greater good for humanity.

"We are going to focus on changing the 'A' in AI to represent 'Altruistic Intelligence.' There are outcomes that are the most beneficial for all parties involved, but they are often low-probability. By understanding what is needed for us to get to those long shots, we can tip the scales and influence our systems toward that greater good. We want to utilize AI to show us how to enable that dream that we all have-to benefit all of society, not just a select few."

For example, one of the conceptual applications for the SeedTECH dreaming AI is to employ resourceful algorithms to resolve a complex negotiation between multiple parties-such as a business transaction or international treaty-that results in an optimal agreement that benefits all sides. As Yeoh explained, each side in a negotiation typically acts to negotiate the best outcome for itself at the expense of other parties.

However, by working to maximize its own interests, each party not only diminishes the benefits to its negotiating partners, but could cause a stalemate or scuttle any deal's prospects altogether. The SeedTECH dreaming AI would recommend the best set of mutually beneficial solutions to all parties and provide an altruistic framework with universal benefits to all.

The IBM Watson AI XPRIZE is a four-year competition with annual milestone competitions in 2017 and 2018. There will be two subsequent rounds of selection each fall in 2018 and 2019, and the competition will culminate in three finalists participating in the Grand Prize competition on the TED2020 stage in front of a live in-person and online audience.

Teams will be judged based on the standards they set in their plans, as well as the performance and scalability of their AI application, with the heaviest weight placed on the potential for solutions to achieve an exponential impact.

A $3M Grand Prize, $1M Second Place prize and $500K Third Place prize will be awarded to the teams that receive the top scores, with the final winner determined based on the results of the live in-person and online audience voting during TED2020. Additionally, $500K Milestone Prizes will be awarded to 10 teams in 2018 and 2019.

ROBO SPACE
Speedy cockroaches help researchers train robots to walk
 Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017
 Scientists have identified a shift in the gaits of speedy cockroaches as the insects kick it into high gear. The discovery could help engineers train robots to walk more stably and efficiently. The latest research - published this week in the journal Frontiers in Zoology - shows a mid-speed change in the biomechanics of a cockroach's gait characterizes its acceleration from scurry to ... read more
Related Links
 SeedTECH
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
ROBO SPACE
Russia says 'satellite' could have caused radioactive pollution

 Army taps Northrop Grumman for new radar risk reduction work

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Nature's toughest substances decoded
ROBO SPACE
Toshiba, Western Digital settle legal battle over chip unit sale

 Researchers quantify factors for reducing power semiconductor resistance by two-thirds

 Secure information transmission over 500m fiber links based on quantum technologies

 Squeezing light into a tiny channel brings optical computing a step closer
ROBO SPACE
Defects found at China nuclear reactor project

 Mainz physicists propose a new method for monitoring nuclear waste

 Australian waste treatment technology plays major role in management of radioactive waste

 Cairo, Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant
ROBO SPACE
Gulf pours 130mn euros into Sahel anti-jihadist force

 NATO holds CBRN training course in Kuwait

 Boko Haram tries to take over military base in NE Nigeria

 US air strike destroys vehicle bomb outside Mogadishu
ROBO SPACE
US void hard to miss at Paris climate summit

 To save climate, stop investing in fossil fuels: economists

 Improving sensor accuracy to prevent electrical grid overload

 Japan faces challenges in cutting CO2, Moody's finds
ROBO SPACE
New test procedure for developing quick-charging lithium-ion batteries

 Scientists create stretchable battery made entirely out of fabric

 Nuclear fusion project faces delay over US budget cuts: director

 Army researchers seek better batteries
ROBO SPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement