Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Avatar-style S. Korean manned robot takes first baby steps
 By Hwang Sunghee
 Gunpo, South Korea (AFP) Dec 27, 2016


Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration
Kongsberg, Norway (UPI) Dec 27, 2016 - Kongsberg has received a $14.36 million contract from the U.S. Army for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station configurations.

The agreement covers Protector Low Profile variants for the branch's M1A2 tanks, which the company says provide enhanced visibility for the vehicle's operators. Company officials credit the technology to their collaboration with the Army.

"This contract confirms Kongsberg's strong relationship with the U.S. Army, and their trust in us as a reliable and innovative supplier," Kongsberg Protech president Espen Henriksen said in a press release. "We are proud to be able to answer to the users' needs and requirements, and appreciate that the U.S Government continues to focus on enhanced protection for the soldiers in the field by developing the Protector CROWS Low Profile further."

The weapon system is designed to be integrated with small and medium caliber weapons of any platform. Kongsberg adds the Protector Low Profile Variant is ideal for protecting troops by allowing them to operate the weapons from a more secure location inside the vehicle.

The M1A2 is an enhanced variant of the M1A1 Abrams tank currently designed by General Dynamics Land Systems. The armored vehicle comes equipped with an independent thermal viewer, weapon station, and position navigation equipment.

A giant South Korean-built manned robot that walks like a human but makes the ground shake under its weight has taken its first baby steps.

Designed by a veteran of science fiction blockbusters, the four-metre-tall (13-foot), 1.5 ton Method-2 towers over a room on the outskirts of Seoul.

The hulking human-like creation bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie "Avatar".

It is claimed as a world first by its creators at Hankook Mirae Technology, a South Korean robotics company, where about 30 engineers were hard at work conducting initial tests Tuesday afternoon.

"Our robot is the world's first manned bipedal robot and is built to work in extreme hazardous areas where humans cannot go (unprotected)," said company chairman Yang Jin-Ho.

A pilot sitting inside the robot's torso makes limb movements which are mimicked by Method-2, whose metal arms each weigh 130 kilograms (286 pounds).

The robot, more than twice the size of a tall man, is so heavy that it shakes the ground when it takes a step with a loud whirring of motors.

Yang, who dreamed as a child of building his own robot, said he has invested 242 billion won ($200 million) in the project since 2014 to "bring to life what only seemed possible in movies and cartoons".

Building the giant robot was a challenge for the engineers -- most of them in their mid and late 30s -- as its unprecedented scale meant they had nothing to refer to, said one who declined to be named.

So far, it remains unclear how the robot will be used. Method-2 is seen more as a test-bed for various technologies that will allow the creators to build any type and size of robot in future.

While its enormous size has grabbed media attention, the creators of Method-2 say the project's core achievement is the technology they developed and enhanced along the way.

"Everything we have been learning so far on this robot can be applied to solve real-world problems," said designer Vitaly Bulgarov on his Facebook page.

He has previously worked on film series such as Transformers, Robocop and Terminator.

Yang said they have already received inquiries from industries ranging from manufacturing and construction to entertainment.

There have even been questions about its possible deployment along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone with North Korea.

But the robot, tethered by a power cable and still a bit wobbly on its feet, is far from finished. More work is needed on its balance and power systems, according to its creators.

"The robot is one year old so it is taking baby steps," Yang said.

"Just like humans, it will be able to move more freely in the next couple of years."

He said the robot will be ready for sale by the end of 2017 at a price of around 10 billion won ($8.3 million).


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROBO SPACE
Mimicking biological movements with soft robots
 Boston MA (SPX) Dec 22, 2016
 Designing a soft robot to move organically - to bend like a finger or twist like a wrist - has always been a process of trial and error. Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering have developed a method to automatically design soft actuators based on the desired movement. "Rather ... read more

ROBO SPACE
Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 Britain, France continue drone development project

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path
ROBO SPACE
Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 Purdue analyzes environmental impact of space-based ADS-B

 Closer ties for silver clusters

 Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption
ROBO SPACE
An invisible electrode

 World's smallest radio receiver has building blocks the size of 2 atoms

 The world's first demonstration of spintronics-based artificial intelligence

 Fundamental solid state phenomenon unraveled
ROBO SPACE
Researchers model the way into a nuclear future

 Report finds additional radioactive materials in gas-well drill cuttings

 Chemistry research breakthrough that could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

 Japan pulls plug on troubled fast breeder reactor
ROBO SPACE
US military formally ends anti-IS operation in Libya's Sirte

 2016, the year the IS 'caliphate' buckled

 Jihadists' return from frontline a major threat, US experts warn

 Drone strike kills IS figures in Syria, some with Paris attack ties
ROBO SPACE
MIT Energy Initiative report provides guidance for evolving electric power sector

 Toward energy solutions for northern regions

 Energy-hungry Asia slowing down, lender says

 US push to low-carbon future 'unstoppable': Biden
ROBO SPACE
World's smallest electrical wire made from world's smallest diamonds

 Scientists boost catalytic activity for key chemical reaction in fuel cells

 Scientists build bacteria-powered battery on single sheet of paper

 New approach captures the energy of slow motion
ROBO SPACE
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology

 Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.