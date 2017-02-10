Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROBO SPACE
DARPA Selects SSL as Commercial Partner for Revolutionary Goal of Servicing Satellites in GEO
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 10, 2017


In an important step toward a new era of advanced, cost-effective robotic capabilities in space, DARPA has selected Space Systems Loral (SSL) as its commercial partner for the Agency's Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program. DARPA and SSL seek to develop technologies that would enable cooperative inspection and servicing of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and demonstrate those technologies on orbit. If successful, the joint effort would radically lower the risk and cost of operating in GEO. For a larger version of this image please go here.

In an important step toward a new era of advanced, cost-effective robotic capabilities in space, DARPA has announced that it has selected Space Systems Loral (SSL), based in Palo Alto, CA, as its commercial partner for the Agency's Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program.

DARPA and SSL seek to develop technologies that would enable cooperative inspection and servicing of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO), more than 20,000 miles above the Earth, and demonstrate those technologies on orbit. If successful, this research and demonstration effort would open the door to radically lowering the risks and costs of operating in GEO, a harsh and difficult-to-access domain that is critically important for both military and civilian space assets.

Under an agreement drafted jointly by DARPA and SSL, the two entities would share costs and responsibilities for the program. While such public-private partnerships have become common in several domains of research and development - saving taxpayer dollars by requiring commercial partners to invest significantly in projects rather than simply receive government funding - the RSGS public-private effort would be a first for DARPA in the space-servicing domain. As such, the Agency's selection of SSL and the pending agreement have been submitted for review by the Defense Department's Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

With RSGS, DARPA plans to develop a robotic module, including hardware and software, and provide technical expertise and a Government-funded launch. SSL would provide a spacecraft and would be responsible for integrating the module onto it to create a robotic servicing vehicle (RSV) and the RSV onto the launch vehicle, as well as providing a mission operations center and staff.

After a successful on-orbit demonstration of the RSV, SSL would operate the vehicle and make cooperative servicing available to both military and commercial GEO satellite owners on a fee-for-service basis. In exchange for providing property to SSL, the Government would obtain reduced-priced servicing of its satellites and access to commercial satellite servicing data throughout the operational life of the RSV, again at great taxpayer savings. The capabilities that RSGS aims to make possible include:

+ High-resolution inspection

+ Correction of some types of mechanical anomalies, such as solar array and antenna deployment malfunctions

+ Assistance with relocation and other orbital maneuvers

+ Installation of attachable payloads, enabling upgrades or entirely new capabilities for existing assets

+ Refueling

"Servicing on orbit could provide significant cost savings compared to current practices and a major advantage to the security of both commercial and Government space assets," said Gordon Roesler, DARPA's program manager for RSGS.

"The engineering challenges that need to be overcome to achieve this degree of facility at GEO are considerable, entailing significant technical risks but also carrying the potential for significant rewards. In addition to inspection and repair, RSGS robotics promise a new era in which satellite upgrades and enhancements at GEO are no longer just a dream."

Brad Tousley, Director of DARPA's Tactical Technology Office, which will oversee RSGS, noted that the program is designed to demonstrate a suite of capabilities critical to national security and not currently available or anticipated to be offered commercially in the near term, including ultra-close inspection, repair of mechanical anomalies, and installation of technical packages on the exterior of US satellites, all of which require highly dexterous robotic arms. DARPA has already designed and created the required robotic arms.

In parallel with the RSGS partnership, DARPA also intends to provide the Government-developed space robotics technology to other interested U.S. space corporations. Qualified companies would be able to obtain and license the technology through cooperative research and development agreements.

Separately, to help ensure the long-term sustainability of RSGS and other future space operations - and provide the foundation for a new commercial repertoire of robust space-based capabilities - DARPA recently solicited research to develop and publish consensus operational safety standards for on-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) and robotic servicing operations. The awardee would establish and manage the Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations (CONFERS), which would include both private sector and government technical experts.

Through CONFERS, DARPA aims to establish an industry/government forum composed of experts from throughout the space community. The forum would develop non-binding, consensus-derived technical and safety standards for on-orbit servicing operations, and help create definitions and expectations of responsible behavior in outer space. For more information, please visit the Federal Business Opportunities website.

"As the worldwide space industry expands and access to space becomes more routine, the need for norms of behavior - the 'rules of the road' - will become increasingly important to preserve the ability of companies and government agencies to safely operate their space systems," Tousley said.

"With these two high-value DARPA programs, we hope to accelerate the development of norms of operation supporting a robust space servicing capability, which in turn could radically transform the way we build and operate satellites and, in time, enable future large-scale logistics and construction in the GEO environment."


ROBO SPACE
500 years of robots go on show in London
 London (AFP) Feb 7, 2017
 Why do humans build machines that resemble them - and what does that say about us? A London exhibition opening on Tuesday is surveying 500 years of simple to sophisticated robots to find out. Take a lip-syncing monk from the 16th century or a cartoon-like humanoid avatar that helps children with autism today. They and 100 other robots on display at the Science Museum chart an evolution of m ... read more

