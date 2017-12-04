Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROBO SPACE
Lockheed Martin autonomous driving system tops 55,000M in extended test
 by Staff Writers
 Dallas TX (SPX) Dec 04, 2017


U.S. Army trucks equipped with Lockheed Martin's AMAS technology undergo an autonomous driving test at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2014.

Lockheed Martin's Autonomous Mobility Applique System (AMAS) logged more than 55,000 testing miles during the U.S. Army Extended Warfighter Experiment (EWE) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Bliss, Texas.

"The testing was conducted by Soldiers and Lockheed Martin personnel over several months at two major military installations in a variety of mission scenarios," said Kathryn Hasse, Combat Manuever Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

"Soldiers operating the AMAS vehicles provided us very positive feedback about how the system freed them up to do the job of a Soldier instead of the job of a truck driver."

AMAS is an applique kit comprising sensors, actuators and controls that can be installed on virtually any military tactical wheeled vehicle. AMAS provides driver warning/driver assist and semi-autonomous leader/follower capability, significantly increasing safe convoy operations for military vehicles.

The system reduces manpower needs for convoy operations, freeing Soldiers up for other tasks and removing them from exposure to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other enemy activity while on resupply missions.

The EWE was sponsored by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and managed by the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC).

Testing of the AMAS system during the EWE included using Palletized Loading System vehicle convoys in which the lead vehicle was driven by a Soldier and the following vehicles (three to four) followed robotically.

"AMAS continues to prove itself as a valuable asset for our military by safely operating in complex environments," Hasse said. "We believe that AMAS is ready to move forward toward the ultimate goal of widespread fielding across multiple military applications."

Amazon brings Alexa from the home to the office in a new AI push
 Washington (AFP) Nov 30, 2017
 Amazon announced Thursday it is bringing its Alexa digital assistant to the workplace, expanding artificial intelligence efforts that have gained traction in the home market. "Alexa for Business brings the Alexa you know and love into the workplace to help all types of workers to be more productive and organized on both personal and shared Echo devices," said Tara Walker of Amazon Web Servic ... read more
