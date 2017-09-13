Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Orbital ATK Begins Assembly of Industry's First Commercial In-Space Satellite Servicing System
 by Staff Writers
 Dulles VA (SPX) Sep 13, 2017


MEV-1 will launch as a co-passenger with the Eutelsat 5WB satellite, also built by Orbital ATK.

Orbital ATK reports significant progress on the industry's first commercial in-space satellite servicing system. The (MEV-1) spacecraft successfully completed its critical design review earlier this year and is now in production with about 75% of the platform and payload components already delivered to the company's Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Virginia.

The spacecraft will begin system-level testing in spring 2018 with launch planned late next year. MEV-1 will provide satellite life extension services to its anchor customer, Intelsat S.A., beginning in early 2019.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Space Logistics LLC, Orbital ATK will introduce in-orbit commercial satellite servicing with MEV-1 which is based on the company's GEOStarTM spacecraft platform. Controlled by the company's satellite operations team, the MEV-1 uses a reliable, low-risk docking system that attaches to existing features on a customer's satellite.

The MEV-1 provides life-extending services by taking over the orbit maintenance and attitude control functions of the client's spacecraft. The vehicle has a 15 year design life with the ability to perform numerous dockings and repositionings during its life span.

"The start of assembly of MEV-1 means that in-orbit satellite servicing will soon become a reality," said Tom Wilson, President of Space Logistics. "MEV-1 will be the first spacecraft of its kind to offer this innovative service. This is just the first step toward introducing even more advanced space logistics capabilities in the future."

Work on the spacecraft spans multiple locations across the company. Orbital ATK's spacecraft components division is manufacturing the structures, propellant tanks and solar arrays for MEV-1 at locations in San Diego and Goleta, California.

Additionally, the Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) laboratory located at the company's headquarters in Dulles, Virginia, is testing the sensors, actuators and control algorithms which allow for the tracking, approach and docking with a client spacecraft.

"Intelsat has a strong track record of incorporating innovative satellite technologies into its global operations, and MEV-1 will further those efforts," said Ken Lee, Intelsat's Senior Vice President of Space Systems.

"In-orbit servicing will enhance our flexibility, responsiveness to market opportunities and provide additional robustness to our global fleet. With Orbital ATK, we have the right approach and a partner that fully understands the needs of our customers."

MEV-1 will launch as a co-passenger with the Eutelsat 5WB satellite, also built by Orbital ATK.

Orbital ATK's longer-range plan is to establish a fleet of in-orbit servicing vehicles that can address diverse space logistics needs including repair, assembly, refueling and in-space transportation.

In addition to its commercial life extension services, the company is working closely with U.S. government agencies to develop key technologies to support these services, such as advanced robotics and high-power solar-electric propulsion.

ROBO SPACE
NASA awards SSL new funding for Dragonfly on-orbit assembly program
 Palo Alto, CA (SPX) Sep 12, 2017
 SSL reports that NASA has awarded the next phase of funding for its ground-breaking Dragonfly on-orbit satellite assembly program. The contract modification to move forward with the detailed design of a semi-autonomous robotic system for in-space satellite assembly confirms NASA's confidence in SSL and the success of this "Tipping Point" public private partnership, which is enabling the de ... read more
Related Links
 Orbital ATK
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch

 Insitu receives $21M order for RQ-21A Blackjack drone parts
ROBO SPACE
Ultrathin spacecraft will collect, deposit orbital debris

 192 Indian space objects currently in orbit

 New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality
ROBO SPACE
Flip-flop qubits: Radical new quantum computing design invented

 Researchers validate UV light's use in improving semiconductors

 Nagoya-led team flips the switch on ferroelectrics

 In new leap for AI: computer chips that can smell
ROBO SPACE
Finland's TVO challenges approval of Areva bailout

 Jacobs JV wins support contract for nuclear research center

 PM opens country's fifth nuclear power plant

 China and Brazil sign agreements on nuclear power
ROBO SPACE
Kremlin says 'contradictory' reports on Baghdadi death

 Russia claims killing of IS 'minister of war' in Syria

 Israel hits Syria site reportedly used for chemical weapons

 EU warns of 'real risk' of new funds for terror attacks
ROBO SPACE
Scientists propose method to improve microgrid stability and reliability

 ADB: New finance model needed for low-carbon shift in Asia

 China merges energy giants into global leader

 Power demand to peak in Europe summers, not winters: study
ROBO SPACE
Researchers devise a new way of producing hydrogen fuel

 Why US battery startups fail and how to fix it

 Researchers develop new material for hydrogen storage

 Scientists unveil explosion-free lithium-ion batteries
ROBO SPACE
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement