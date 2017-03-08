Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROBO SPACE
Rafael completes test firing with Protector USV
 by Ryan Maass
 Tel Aviv (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a test firing demonstration using its Protector unmanned surface vehicle, or USV.

During the demonstration, the vehicle conducted a series of launches with a variety of munitions, including the Spike missile. The event marked the first missile test firing with a fully operational, remotely-controlled Protector platform.

In a video released by the company, the Protector is shown performing maneuvers and demonstrating its targeting capabilities. Rafael notes the platform can be remotely controlled by personnel operating from ship or shore locations.

"The firing test demonstrates Protector's side array of capabilities and applications," Rafael's Moshe Elazar told Mönch Publishing Group.

Elazar went on to explain how the Protector's capabilities can provide valuable defenses against maritime threats.

"These assets are vulnerable to sabotage or terrorism and the damage that can be inflicted can in some cases be catastrophic. PROTECTOR's capabilities are a major force multiplier for navies, for detection, deterrence and finally neutralization of the threat," he added.

The Protector unmanned surface vehicle is a multi-mission platform designed to perform operations without revealing its identity to hostile forces. The vehicle has been procured by various navies, including those in Singapore, Israel and the United States.

DARPA robotic servicing program has become stalled
 Bethesda MD (SPX) Mar 07, 2017
 DARPA has been developing a program that will leverage successes in space robotics in order to accelerate in-orbit servicing of satellites. Of particular interest are the satellites that populate the geosynchronous orbit at about 36,000 km above Earth. There are hundreds of these vehicles that operate as military, civil and commercial satellite assets. However, once launched, there is no w
