Roboteam receives orders for tactical robots



by Richard Tomkins



(UPI) Aug 29, 2017



Maryland-headquartered Robot provider Roboteam Inc. reports it has received new orders for its Micro Tactical Ground Robot to support U.S. and international military missions.

The third-generation robot is an all-terrain system used for explosive ordnance disposal, and in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material missions and HAZMAT operations.

Roboteam said the two new orders received are for a total of 75 units. Company partner API Technologies will produce the units in Windber, Penn.

"Our MTGR is used by specialized units as well as first responders who are the 'tip of the spear' in critical life-saving missions," Shahar Abuhazira, Roboteam's chief executive officer, said in a news release. "Roboteam engineers have a direct line of communication with end users allowing us to quickly adapt production and provide the technology to meet their immediate needs."

Roboteam did not disclose the value of the contracts or the ordering parties.

