Roboteam receives orders for tactical robots
 by Richard Tomkins
 (UPI) Aug 29, 2017


Maryland-headquartered Robot provider Roboteam Inc. reports it has received new orders for its Micro Tactical Ground Robot to support U.S. and international military missions.

The third-generation robot is an all-terrain system used for explosive ordnance disposal, and in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material missions and HAZMAT operations.

Roboteam said the two new orders received are for a total of 75 units. Company partner API Technologies will produce the units in Windber, Penn.

"Our MTGR is used by specialized units as well as first responders who are the 'tip of the spear' in critical life-saving missions," Shahar Abuhazira, Roboteam's chief executive officer, said in a news release. "Roboteam engineers have a direct line of communication with end users allowing us to quickly adapt production and provide the technology to meet their immediate needs."

Roboteam did not disclose the value of the contracts or the ordering parties.

Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons
 Sydney (AFP) Aug 21, 2017
 Elon Musk is leading demands for a global ban on killer robots, warning technological advances could revolutionise warfare and create new "weapons of terror" that target innocent people. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX joined more than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in signing a letter to the United Nations calling for action to prevent the development of autonomous weap
