Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ROBO SPACE
Robots and humans: How to improve physical interaction
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing, China (SPX) Jan 02, 2018


illustration only

Popular entertainment often portrays robots as the perfect best friend, from Bender in the cartoon Futurama to the mighty Transformers. These close friendships don't exist off-screen yet, but humans and robots are getting to know each other better in real life.

Dr. Ali Safavi and Prof. Mehrdad Zadeh at Kettering University have proposed a model to improve human-robot interactions using haptic guidance. They published their results in IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica (JAS), a joint publication of the IEEE and the Chinese Association of Automation.

"This approach leads to less intervention from the robot where the user (human) is demonstrating a good set of skills, resulting in smoother motion," the authors wrote.

Safavi and Zadeh incorporated a model predictive control framework in their approach. By using an adaptable interaction model rather than a general one, they were able to personalize the human-robot interaction.

Personalizing this experience allows the robot to learn from the user and adjust for optimal interference (force, speed, and direction), which results in more precise shared movements, the data suggests.

"We believe that such a personalizing [of] the experience could result in a more intuitive framework where the robot interference in the shared control is completely adaptable to the users' behavior pattern and performance," wrote the authors.

To develop a more intuitive framework, Safavi and Zadeh included learning from demonstration techniques. In this case: a simple surgical related task using the hand. After ever few interactions between robot and user, performance is calculated based on skill and improvement.

Lower performance of the user, results in higher intervention from the robot. While acceptable performance of the task results in less intervention, as guidance forces are adjusted.

"In other words," wrote the authors, "the user performance is collected and may be updated after every few runs. This allows the system to adjust with the latest performance of the user rather than the initial performance."

For training in skill-based tasks such as surgical procedures, personalizing the human-robot interaction results in more accurate teaching, it appears. This is noteworthy, as lower costs and recent advances have enabled what the authors call a new era in skill-based training.

A better rapport between human and robot also has applications in the field of assistive robots for the elderly and mobility impaired.

"This could be a good step for developing more advanced and intuitive movement control frameworks," the authors concluded.

Research paper

ROBO SPACE
Lockheed Martin and NEC to Enhance Satellites, Space Travel with Artificial Intelligence
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 15, 2017
 Lockheed Martin and NEC Corp have announced that Lockheed Martin will use NEC's System Invariant Analysis Technology (SIAT) in the space domain. SIAT's advanced analytics engine uses data collected from sensors to learn the behavior of systems, including computer systems, power plants, factories and buildings, enabling the system itself to automatically detect inconsistencies and prescribe resol ... read more
Related Links
 Chinese Association of Automation
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems
ROBO SPACE
Water without windows: Capturing water vapor inside an electron microscope

 Two holograms in one surface

 Hot vibrating gases under the electron spotlight

 3-D nanoscale imaging made possible
ROBO SPACE
Complete design of a silicon quantum computer chip unveiled

 Single-photon detector can count to 4

 Revolutionizing electronics using Kirigami

 French aerospace giant Thales acquires SIM maker Gemalto
ROBO SPACE
Signing of definitive binding agreements for the sale of AREVA NP's activities

 Japan company says to close two large ageing nuclear reactors

 Fukushima operator wins first safety approval since disaster

 Defects found at China nuclear reactor project
ROBO SPACE
Authorities probe ex-Marine held in San Francisco terror plot: FBI

 Nigerian army thwarts Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

 Australia ends air strike campaign in Iraq and Syria

 Defeated militarily in 2017, IS remains a global threat
ROBO SPACE
As building floor space increases energy use rising fast

 How will customers benefit from tax overhaul, Michigan asks utilities

 US void hard to miss at Paris climate summit

 Top polluter China unveils nationwide carbon market
ROBO SPACE
Sandia researchers make solid ground toward better lithium-ion battery interfaces

 New test procedure for developing quick-charging lithium-ion batteries

 AI helps accelerate progress toward efficient fusion reactions

 Lasers could soon trigger fusion energy, researchers predict
ROBO SPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement