Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Robots need 'kill switches', warn Euro MPs
 By Alex PIGMAN
 Brussels (AFP) Jan 12, 2017


The unstoppable rise of robots in our everyday lives requires urgent EU rules such as "kill switches", European Parliament members warned Thursday as they passed a resolution urging Brussels into action on automaton ethics.

Mady Delvaux, a Socialist MEP from Luxembourg, led the campaign and warned that Europe is passively standing by as robots take an increasingly powerful role that will grow even stronger with the emergence of driverless cars.

To encourage EU action, Delvaux tabled a resolution at the European Parliament that also includes the need for an EU agency specialised in dealing with artificial intelligence.

Once passed, Delvaux's resolution could force the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, to begin work on laws that deal with these issues head-on.

"A growing number of areas of our daily lives are increasingly affected by robotics," Delvaux said after a committee vote on her measure.

"In order... to ensure that robots are and will remain in the service of humans, we urgently need to create a robust European legal framework," she said.

Delvaux's resolution was easily passed by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday and now faces a plenary vote, probably in February.

Her report is a broad overview on how robots are creeping into the lives of humans and what the EU can do to stay in control.

Its recommendations are wide-ranging, including the kill switch allowing humans to shut down a robot at the smallest sign of danger.

- 'Apocalyptic scenario' -

Without such rules, "humanity could face the apocalyptic scenario where robots turn on their human masters," Delvaux warned in an interview with EU affairs website EurActiv.

Delavaux also warned that robots cannot be your friend, no matter how emotionally involving they may become.

"We always have to remind people that robots are not human and will never be. Although they might appear to show empathy, they cannot feel it," she added.

The report recommends an EU agency for robotics to oversee all European regulation involving robots, like the bloc already has for food safety or aviation.

Most urgently, the report demands that the EU draw up a legal framework for driverless cars.

Auto builders want to see robotic cars on the roads by 2020, but difficult questions remain on who would be legally liable in the case of a car crash.

"If all decisions of a machine are no longer directly attributable to the actions of a person, it must be clarified who is liable if something goes wrong," said Greens MEP Julia Reda, who backed the report.

To fill this void, the MEPs called for an obligatory insurance scheme and a fund to ensure victims are fully compensated in cases of accidents.

The report also called for the EU to find ways to help the millions of workers who will inevitably lose their jobs as industries become increasingly automated.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROBO SPACE
Textron begins testing Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle
 Washington (UPI) Jan 11, 2017
 Textron Systems Unmanned Systems began on-water testing for the 4th-generation Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle, a project for the U.S. Navy. The testing support's the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Influence Sweep System program. Textron Systems received a $33.8 million contract in October 2014 to provide a vessel for the project. The Navy tasked the company with designing, developing and qualify ... read more

ROBO SPACE
Pentagon's Mystery Space Plane Stays in Orbit for 600 Days

 Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms

 Liteye, Tribalco to deliver AUDS systems to U.S. armed forces
ROBO SPACE
York Space Systems signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

 MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 Manufacturing platform makes intricate biocompatible micromachines

 Artisan 3D radar completes sea trials
ROBO SPACE
Researchers create practical and versatile microscopic optomechanical device

 Taiwan microchip giant to boost US jobs: company

 Illinois team advances GaN-on-Silicon for scalable high electron mobility transistors

 Germanium's semiconducting and optical properties probed under pressure
ROBO SPACE
France sells off Engie stake to finance Areva rescue

 UK asks regulators to assess Chinese nuclear reactor

 EU clears French rescue of troubled nuclear firm Areva

 Controversial nuclear power plant near New York to close
ROBO SPACE
Senegal to extradite Guinean soldier wanted over massacre

 Mauritania, Saudi Arabia strengthen military cooperation

 US air strikes in Syria kill Al-Qaeda militants: Pentagon

 US led air strike against former Al-Qaeda affiliate: official
ROBO SPACE
China to build $1.5 billion power line across Pakistan

 MIT Energy Initiative report provides guidance for evolving electric power sector

 Toward energy solutions for northern regions

 Energy-hungry Asia slowing down, lender says
ROBO SPACE
UK-Led Hydrogen Fuel Project Promises to Provide Ultra-Clean Air in China

 Scientists discover a molecular motor has a 'gear' for directional switching

 Rolling out an e-sticker revolution

 Tenfold jump in green tech needed to meet global emissions targets
ROBO SPACE
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement