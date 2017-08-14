Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
SSL and NASA complete preliminary design review for on-orbit robotic servicing spacecraft
 by Staff Writers
 Palo Alto CA (SPX) Aug 14, 2017


"With the PDR successfully completed, we are on track to developing a capability that helps maintain our country's international position as a leader in advanced space technology. In addition to enabling high value assets to continue to be used, Restore-L will test crosscutting technologies that have applications for other important NASA missions."

Space Systems Loral (SSL), a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, reports it successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for NASA's Restore-L mission to provide satellite servicing in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). With the completion of the PDR, Restore-L is proceeding on schedule to the next phase of development and its launch in 2020.

As announced last year, SSL is working with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Satellite Servicing Projects Division (SSPD), to build a spacecraft that will change the nature of how infrastructure in space is managed by, for the first time in history, refueling a satellite in orbit that was not designed for servicing.

Restore-L will use robotics and an advanced suite of technologies to grasp and refuel an existing U.S. government satellite already in LEO with the goal of extending the operational lifetime of space assets, as well as to demonstrate the tools, technologies, and techniques that will help enable future space exploration missions and a new U.S. satellite servicing industry.

The design review took place over a three-day period at SSL's facilities and demonstrated that the Restore-L design meets system requirements. Due to the success of the PDR, Restore-L will now proceed to the detailed design phase.

The SSL-built spacecraft will provide the structural support, propulsion, attitude control, data and communications interface, and power to support the Restore-L robotic payload for the trailblazing on-orbit demonstration.

"Satellite servicing in Low Earth Orbit is of great value for NASA exploration and science architectures as well as national security," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.

"With the PDR successfully completed, we are on track to developing a capability that helps maintain our country's international position as a leader in advanced space technology. In addition to enabling high value assets to continue to be used, Restore-L will test crosscutting technologies that have applications for other important NASA missions."

NASA is also leveraging SSL's commercial capabilities and experience to help reduce cost on a variety of next-generation missions that enable groundbreaking robotics and automation technologies. These include a NASA Discovery Mission to explore the asteroid Psyche, and the Dragonfly program, which will demonstrate robotic satellite assembly on-orbit.

ROBO SPACE
Why humans find faulty robots more likeable
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 It has been argued that the ability of humans to recognize social signals is crucial to mastering social intelligence - but can robots learn to read human social cues and adapt or correct their own behavior accordingly? In a recent study, researchers examined how people react to robots that exhibit faulty behavior compared to perfectly performing robots. The results, published in Frontiers ... read more
Related Links
 Space Systems Loral
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
Drones reporting for work

 Pentagon says it has released guidelines for shooting down civilian drones

 Raytheon receives $25.9M contract for Global Hawk sensor upgrades

 Mobile force protection aims to thwart adversaries' small UAVs and Drones
ROBO SPACE
Active machine learning for the discovery and crystallization of gigantic polyoxometalate molecules

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 Machine learning could be key to producing stronger, less corrosive metals

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station
ROBO SPACE
A semiconductor that can beat the heat

 Single-photon emitter has promise for quantum info-processing

 Saelig introduces Sol Chip autonomous, solar-powered sensor station

 Ultracold molecules hold promise for quantum computing
ROBO SPACE
The Roadmap for Increased Safety and Viability of Nuclear Power Plants

 Areva signs MOX fuel fabrication contract with Japan

 Construction of two nuclear power plants in US halted

 Nuclear contaminates earnings of France's EDF
ROBO SPACE
Nigerian town still reeling from botched bombing

 Anti-IS operations enter fourth year

 Battelle helps DHS assess, train canine security teams

 Suspect arrested after car rams Paris anti-terror troops
ROBO SPACE
India must rethink infrastructure needs for 100 new 'smart' cities to be sustainable

 Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

 Sparkling springs aid quest for underground heat energy sources

 Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit
ROBO SPACE
Saliva-powered battery could be helpful in extreme conditions

 Rice develops dual-surface graphene electrode to split water into hydrogen and oxygen

 BAE Systems installing heat and power plant at Portsmouth, England

 Metal clouds to protect fusion reactor walls from heat flux
ROBO SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement