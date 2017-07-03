Scientists design robot to aid visually impaired schoolchildren

|
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017
A pair of researchers from France and Switzerland have designed a robot to help visually impaired children navigate classroom environments.
Lead researcher Alexandre Foucqueteau, a student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, named the robot Cellulo.
The miniature robot scoots around the floor as directed by a visually impaired student. As the robot bumps into obstacles, it identifies the object -- whether a table, chair or bookcase. The robot can help visually impaired school children gain their bearings and develop an understanding of the classroom layout.
The technology sounds simple, but training the robot to interact with a variety of inanimate objects wasn't easy. Researchers wanted the robot to successfully identify objects, but they also wanted it to be helpful.
To ensure the work would prove beneficial, Foucqueteau sought the help of research partner Agnieszka Kolodziej, a doctoral student in cognition and language at the University of Toulouse who is studying how blind people learn language and gain spatial awareness.
"I spent five months observing classes of visually impaired children aged between three and nine years old," Kolodziej said in a news release. "The classes were very mixed, and the learning tools available did not really meet their needs. Thanks to our partnership with EPFL, we've been able to come up with a really fun and interactive project."
The robot isn't so much a guide dog as it is a memory and learning tool.
"This is how it works: the robot stops, moves back and vibrates when it touches something," Foucqueteau said. "The child then has to say what the robot has hit. If the child is spatially lost and doesn't know, the tablet can say what it is -- the crayon cupboard or the teacher's desk, for instance."
Foucqueteau made sure to design a hardy, durable robot that can constantly bump into large, solid objects without suffering structural damage.
Foucqueteau is now working to perfect the robot's software so as to diversify its abilities and make the robot even more interactive. He hopes to develop gameplay features, such as a virtual treasure hunt, to further enhance learning.
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
Scientists at SINTEF, a research institute in Norway, are working on designs for a snake robot that could one day carry out maintenance missions on the space station and explore lava tubes on the moon. The research is being funded by the European Space Agency, which is intent on establishing an international settlement on the moon. ESA scientists suggest lava tubes, underground tunnels ... read more
Related Links
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement