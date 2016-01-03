Smart tech: This year's CES big on artificial intelligence

|
|
|
by Doug G. Ware
Las Vegas (UPI) Jan 3, 2016
The first week of every new year brings a slew of eye-opening technology for gadget lovers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and the 2017 edition will open Thursday.
The exhibition provided a preview on Tuesday, which revealed that this year's show will concentrate on the growing use of artificial intelligence in consumer devices.
The following are some of the splashes set to mark the four-day event:
New Realities
For more than a year, electronic devices featuring all-artificial virtual reality (VR) and part-artificial augmented reality (AR) technology have been wildly popular. At CES this year, this corner of the computing market is expected to skyrocket.
Companies like HTC, Cardboard, KwikVR and Pimax are expected to announce new entries into the VR niche -- but the long-awaited Oculus, owned and funded by Facebook, will not.
On the AR side of things, where virtual elements are composited with reality, Microsoft is expected to debut its HoloLens technology and Intel its Project Alloy.
Personal Assistants
For decades, prognosticators have been laying out a vision of the future in which we are all aided by personal robots. This year's CES is set to show off some of the latest technology in this arena.
Google and Amazon are promoting such personal smart helpers, the Home and the Echo Dot, this year. The Dot is the latest version of Amazon's Echo assistant, which uses voice technology facilitated by Alexa. The new version is much smaller.
Google's Home boasts it own similar features and are integrated into other services like its Play Music, YouTube and Spotify.
Asus is also slated to unveil its robotic assistant, which is closer to the type envisioned by future-seers decades ago.
Self-Driving Vehicles
Automated vehicles are skyrocketing in popularity, although they are still mostly in development.
Honda is expected to unveil its NeuV, a vehicle that relies heavily on intelligence and promises to revolutionize the way humans interact with automobiles. Toyota is also planning to show off a concept car, but details are scarce.
Other automakers plan to exhibit new electric vehicles -- like Chrysler, which will unveil its new all-electric vehicle, reported to be a variant of the Pacifica.
BMW will reveal its HoloActive Touch technology and Audi will introduce a new crash avoidance system.
Wireless Wonders
Devices sans cord are always popular entries at CES, and this year more products will be coming down that pipeline.
Newer versions of wireless headphones -- competitors to Apple's AirPods -- will be put on display, and more tech-savvy adapters and dongles will also get a look at this year's show.
Televisions
Some of the most popular revelations at CES are TVs, and 2017 will be no different. Multiple industry leaders are expected to reveal new television technology that boast better resolution, more interactivity and less cost.
Companies like LG, Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic are all expected to have dramatic 4K-resolution TV reveals during press events Wednesday, the day before the show opens.
Related Links
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.