ROBO SPACE
South Korea develops self-propelled howitzer
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017


file image - example of a self-propelled howitzer.

South Korea has developed an upgraded a self-propelled 105mm howitzer and is preparing to mass produce it beginning next year.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the weapon features an advanced GPS device and automated fire control for enhanced shoot-and-scoot capability.

The number of its operating personnel is also reduced from nine soldiers to five.

The weapon, an improvement of the existing towed 105mm howitzwer, is mounted on a five-ton truck and has a range of nearly seven miles.

"It [the howitzer] was assessed as fit for combat by meeting all required operational capabilities in a recent test," the Defense Acquisition Program Administration was quoted as saying. "Accordingly, mass-production will begin in 2018 for use by our military units."

DAPA began developing the upgraded weapon in 2015 with local defense firm Hanhwa Techwin.

Snake robot could help maintain space station, explore moon
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 Scientists at SINTEF, a research institute in Norway, are working on designs for a snake robot that could one day carry out maintenance missions on the space station and explore lava tubes on the moon. The research is being funded by the European Space Agency, which is intent on establishing an international settlement on the moon. ESA scientists suggest lava tubes, underground tunnels
