Switzerland orders Protector remote weapon stations

by Richard Tomkins
Kongsberg, Norway (UPI) Feb 7, 2017
Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace of Norway is to deliver updated Protector remote weapon systems to the Swiss armaments procurement agency.
The contract issued by Armasuisse is worth about $15.8 million.
"Kongsberg has delivered Protector remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007," said Espen Henriksen, president of Kongsberg Protech Systems. "This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms."
The Protector RWS protects military troops by allowing a vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle.
Kongsberg said 18 countries use its RWS, including the United States.
Details as to the number of units to be supplied and their delivery schedule were not disclosed.
