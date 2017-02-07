Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Switzerland orders Protector remote weapon stations
 by Richard Tomkins
 Kongsberg, Norway (UPI) Feb 7, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace of Norway is to deliver updated Protector remote weapon systems to the Swiss armaments procurement agency.

The contract issued by Armasuisse is worth about $15.8 million.

"Kongsberg has delivered Protector remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007," said Espen Henriksen, president of Kongsberg Protech Systems. "This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms."

The Protector RWS protects military troops by allowing a vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle.

Kongsberg said 18 countries use its RWS, including the United States.

Details as to the number of units to be supplied and their delivery schedule were not disclosed.

.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROBO SPACE
Transparent gel-based robots can catch and release live fish
 Boston MA (SPX) Feb 03, 2017
 Engineers at MIT have fabricated transparent, gel-based robots that move when water is pumped in and out of them. The bots can perform a number of fast, forceful tasks, including kicking a ball underwater, and grabbing and releasing a live fish. The robots are made entirely of hydrogel - a tough, rubbery, nearly transparent material that's composed mostly of water. Each robot is an assembl ... read more

ROBO SPACE
Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy

 SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

 NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target
ROBO SPACE
New beam pattern yields more precise radar, ultrasound imaging

 Anatomy of a debris incident

 Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production
ROBO SPACE
First ever blueprint unveiled to construct a large scale quantum computer

 Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction

 Towards new IT devices with stable and transformable solitons

 Quantum RAM: Modelling the big questions with the very small
ROBO SPACE
Iran imports 149 tonnes of uranium from Russia: atomic chief

 France's Areva picks up Japanese investors

 Three new uranium minerals from Utah

 Russia 'ready' to entirely fund Hungary nuclear plant
ROBO SPACE
Trump visits Centcom, with sights on battling Islamic State

 Pentagon publishes, then pulls, video from Yemen raid

 Trump to visit Centcom, with sights on battling Islamic State

 Jordan hits IS in Syria two years after pilot burned alive
ROBO SPACE
Action is needed to make stagnant CO2 emissions fall

 Climate change may overload US electrical grid: study

 Nordic countries are bringing about an energy transition worth copying

 Iraq inks billion-dollar power plant deal with GE
ROBO SPACE
Building a better microbial fuel cell - using paper

 Researchers flip script for Li-Ion electrolytes to simulate better batteries

 Toward all-solid lithium batteries

 Scientists take the first step toward creating efficient electrolyte-free batteries
ROBO SPACE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement