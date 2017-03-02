Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Switzerland taps Kongsberg for Protector weapon system
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Norwegian company Kongsberg received a $15 million contract to deliver updated Protector remote weapon systems to the government of Switzerland.

The weapon system was ordered by Armasuisse, Switzerland's federal procurement office. According to Kongsberg, the Protectors to be delivered will be modified to integrate with modern platforms.

"Kongsberg has delivered Protector remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007," Kongsberg Protech Systems president Espen Henriksen said in a press release. "This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms."

The Protector Remote Weapon Station, or Protector RWS, is a remotely controlled system designed to be mounted on armored vehicles. Kongsberg says the system can integrate on any type of platform, including the M151 and the M153, and is designed to accommodate light and medium-caliber weapons.

17,000 systems have been sold to 17 nations. In addition to Switzerland, customers include Australia, Canada, France, India, Britain and the United States.

ROBO SPACE
Tracking the movement of cyborg cockroaches
 Raleigh, NC (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 New research from North Carolina State University offers insights into how far and how fast cyborg cockroaches - or biobots - move when exploring new spaces. The work moves researchers closer to their goal of using biobots to explore collapsed buildings and other spaces in order to identify survivors. NC State researchers have developed cockroach biobots that can be remotely controlled and ... read more
Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 AirMap $26M Series B Led By Microsoft Ventures
ROBO SPACE
NASA team develops modular avionics systems for small missions

 Keeping Our Cool in Space

 Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics
ROBO SPACE
Super-fast computer made from DNA 'grows as it computes'

 Chinese tech giant eyes global market with custom chip

 Artificial synapse for neural networks

 Combining the ultra-fast with the ultra-small
ROBO SPACE
Iran requests 950 tonnes of uranium from Kazakhstan

 Researchers find new clues for nuclear waste cleanup

 Next generation of nuclear robots will go where none have gone before

 Areva narrows losses in 2016
ROBO SPACE
Pentagon readies new anti-IS plan for Trump

 Iraq air force strikes IS targets in Syria

 IS forcing children, disabled into suicide cars: US general

 Syria rebels say Al-Bab captured from IS jihadists
ROBO SPACE
New Zealand lauded for renewables, but challenges remain

 EU parliament backs draft carbon trading reforms

 Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

 Republican ex-top diplomats propose a carbon tax
ROBO SPACE
Getting rid of the last bits of sulfur in fuel

 Confined nanoparticles improve hydrogen storage materials performance

 Nano-sized hydrogen storage system increases efficiency

 Romeo Power expands EV battery pack production in Southern California
ROBO SPACE
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement