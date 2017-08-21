Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Robot Technology News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROBO SPACE
Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Aug 21, 2017


Elon Musk is leading demands for a global ban on killer robots, warning technological advances could revolutionise warfare and create new "weapons of terror" that target innocent people.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX joined more than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in signing a letter to the United Nations calling for action to prevent the development of autonomous weapons.

"Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare," warned the statement signed by 116 tech luminaries, also including Mustafa Suleyman, cofounder of Google's DeepMind.

"Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend," the letter read.

The innovators also highlighted the danger that the technology could fall into the wrong hands.

"These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways," the letter read.

"We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close."

Both Musk and British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking have regularly warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence.

The renewed plea on autonomous weapons was released as the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Melbourne got underway Monday, with a record 2,000 of the world's top AI and robotics experts taking part, organisers said.

One expert said autonomous weapons could make war more likely.

"Today the potential loss of human life is a deterrent for conflict initiation and escalation, but when the main casualties are robots, the disincentives change dramatically and the likelihood of conflict increases," Professor Mary-Anne Williams of the University of Technology Sydney.

She warned a killer robot ban may be disregarded by some nations but would stop "countries such as Australia from developing defensive killer robots, thereby being vulnerable to other countries and groups that ignore the ban".

Another expert said decision made today would help shape the "futures we want".

"Nearly every technology can be used for good and bad, and artificial intelligence is no different," said Professor Toby Walsh of the University of New South Wales.

Organisers said the conference, which concludes on Friday, has attracted a record number of participants from China, reflecting a push by Beijing to become a leading player in the field.

A key focus of the event will be looking at the challenges of developing fully autonomous AI systems, programme chair Carles Sierra of the Spanish National Research Council said.

A UN group on autonomous weapons had been due to meet Monday but the gathering was postponed until November, according to the group's website.

In 2015, thousands of researchers and personalities launched an appeal to ban autonomous weapons.

jc-grk/ns/fa

GOOGLE

TESLA MOTORS

ROBO SPACE
Northrop Grumman to demonstrate autonomous networked unmanned vehicles
 Washington (UPI) Aug 14, 2017
 Northrop Grumman will demonstrate autonomous unmanned undersea and unmanned surface vehicles at the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at the Naval Surface Warfare Center this week. The demonstration will coordinate multiple undersea and surface autonomous vehicles alongside an aerial vehicle to collect targeting data for enemy seabed infrastructure, followed by an undersea vehicle enga ... read more
Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROBO SPACE
U.S. military to buy counter-drone radars from RADA

 Could the X-37B Space Plane be Preparing for a Mission in September

 DJI announces pending fix for drones following Army ban

 Iran rejects US claims of unsafe drone flight in Gulf
ROBO SPACE
Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics

 Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice
ROBO SPACE
Single molecules can work as reproducible transistors - at room temperature

 New ultrathin semiconductor materials exceed some of silicon's 'secret' powers

 Single-photon emitter has promise for quantum info-processing

 A semiconductor that can beat the heat
ROBO SPACE
Analysis highlights failings in US's advanced nuclear program

 Clashes at anti-nuclear demo in France

 RWE optimistic for 2017, boosted by nuclear tax refund

 The Roadmap for Increased Safety and Viability of Nuclear Power Plants
ROBO SPACE
World voices solidarity with Spain after terror attack

 Iraq seeks UN resolution to investigate IS

 Kremlin says 'contradictory' reports on Baghdadi death

 Commandos kill 25 jihadists in central Syria: monitor
ROBO SPACE
India must rethink infrastructure needs for 100 new 'smart' cities to be sustainable

 Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

 Sparkling springs aid quest for underground heat energy sources

 Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit
ROBO SPACE
A quick and easy way to shut down instabilities in fusion devices

 IV and cellular fluids power flexible batteries

 A battery-inspired strategy for carbon fixation

 Saliva-powered battery could be helpful in extreme conditions
ROBO SPACE
China's satellite sends unbreakable cipher from space

 Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

 China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement