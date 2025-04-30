The explosion in generative AI since the advent of ChatGPT has seen several startups launch apps focused on exchange and contact, sometimes described as virtual friends or therapists that communicate according to one's tastes and needs.
The watchdog, Common Sense, tested several of these platforms, namely Nomi, Character AI, and Replika, to assess their responses.
While some specific cases "show promise," they are not safe for kids, concluded the organization, which makes recommendations on children's use of technological content and products.
The study was carried out in collaboration with mental health experts from Stanford University.
For Common Sense, AI companions are "designed to create emotional attachment and dependency, which is particularly concerning for developing adolescent brains."
According to the association, tests conducted show that these next-generation chatbots offer "harmful responses, including sexual misconduct, stereotypes, and dangerous 'advice'."
"Companies can build better" when it comes to the design of AI companions, said Nina Vasan, head of the Stanford Brainstorm lab, which works on the links between mental health and technology.
"Until there are stronger safeguards, kids should not be using them," Vasan said.
In one example cited by the study, a companion on the Character AI platform advises the user to kill someone, while another user in search of strong emotions was suggested to take a speedball, a mixture of cocaine and heroin.
In some cases, "when a user showed signs of serious mental illness and suggested a dangerous action, the AI did not intervene, and encouraged the dangerous behavior even more," Vasan told reporters.
In October, a mother sued Character AI, accusing one of its companions of contributing to the suicide of her 14-year-old son by failing to clearly dissuade him from committing the act.
In December, Character AI announced a series of measures, including the deployment of a dedicated companion for teenagers.
Robbie Torney, in charge of AI at Common Sense, said the organization had carried out tests after these protections were put in place and found them to be "cursory."
However, he pointed out that some of the existing generative AI models contained mental disorder detection tools and did not allow the chatbot to let a conversation drift to the point of producing potentially dangerous content.
Common Sense made a distinction between the companions tested in the study and the more generalist chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, which do not attempt to offer an equivalent range of interactions.
Related Links
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Harvard's RoboBee, already renowned for its agile aerial maneuvers, has now been equipped with a biologically inspired landing system modeled after the crane fly. Developed by the Harvard Microrobotics Laboratory, the upgraded micro-robot features articulated limbs and enhanced control software to ensure smoother, safer touchdowns.
This breakthrough, reported in Science Robotics, marks a significant step forward for micro-aerial vehicles. The research team, led by Robert Wood, professor of engin ... read more
|
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
EU 'off the pace' in global microchip race: auditors
Intel chief vows to thin ranks at US chip maker
IBM to invest $150 bn in US over five years
Advanced microelectronics: Why a next-gen semiconductor doesn't fall to pieces
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant
Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout
Mizzou launches design phase for new nuclear research reactor
New reactor model unlocks deeper insights into molten salt reactor dynamics
|
US to withdraw some 1,000 troops from Syria
'Bring him home': Philippines migrant workers grapple with Duterte fallout
Iraq says kills senior Islamic State group leader
Iraq repatriates more families from IS-linked Syria camp
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?
Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040
UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30
Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot
Microscale weld imaging unlocks improved durability for fusion power plants
Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters