Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation

Indonesia is Southeast Asia's biggest economy and has a population of around 280 million across its sprawling archipelago, with a growing demand for data centres and AI tech in the region.
Gates visited President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian philanthropists in the capital Jakarta, where he spoke about his optimism that AI-driven innovation will help tackle global challenges.
"AI is going to help us discover new tools. And even in the delivery of health and education and agriculture advice, we'll be using AI," he told a meeting.
"Once we finish (eradicting) polio, we'd like to try and eradicate measles and malaria as well. We have some new tools for that. And of course, part of my optimism about the innovation is because we have now artificial intelligence."
UN agencies have been campaigning for four decades to eradicate polio, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water.
The billionaire philanthropist has donated more than $159 million to Indonesia since 2009, mostly to the health sector including to fund vaccines, Prabowo said.
Gates later visited an elementary school in Jakarta alongside Prabowo to see students having free meals as part of a programme launched by the Indonesian leader.
Prabowo also announced plans to give Gates Indonesia's highest civilian award for his "contribution to the Indonesian people and the world".
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella last year pledged a $1.7 billion investment in AI and cloud computing to help develop Indonesia's AI infrastructure.
Related Links
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
MIT engineers advance toward a fault-tolerant quantum computer
EU 'off the pace' in global microchip race: auditors
IBM to invest $150 bn in US over five years
Xi says China must 'overcome' AI chip challenges
AI driven algorithm streamlines next generation nuclear reactor shielding design
Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout
New reactor model unlocks deeper insights into molten salt reactor dynamics
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant
|
Iraq arrests IS suspect for inciting the New Orleans attack
US to withdraw some 1,000 troops from Syria
'Bring him home': Philippines migrant workers grapple with Duterte fallout
Iraq says kills senior Islamic State group leader
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?
Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040
UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30
Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
Australia launches "world's largest" battery-power ship
ITER completes record breaking superconducting magnet system for fusion energy
Microscale weld imaging unlocks improved durability for fusion power plants
Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters