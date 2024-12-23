CoVar to develop Ethical Standards for Autonomous Systems under DARPA ASIMOV contract

The ASIMOV program recognizes the necessity of evaluating the ethical dimensions of autonomy and AI as these technologies take on more complex decision-making roles. Beyond technical performance, the initiative will focus on creating a shared framework for ethical autonomy. This will enable the Developmental Testing/Operational Testing community to measure and validate how autonomous systems navigate the ethical complexities of specific military scenarios. An embedded Ethical, Legal, and Societal Implications (ELSI) advisory group will provide ongoing guidance throughout the program.
As part of its responsibilities, CoVar will design and implement an ethical testing infrastructure for autonomous systems named GEARS (Gauging Ethical Autonomous Reliable Systems). This system will introduce a novel "mathematics of ethics," using knowledge graphs to represent ethical scenarios and commander intent in a way that both humans and machines can understand. These graphs will facilitate the derivation of quantifiable ethical challenge ratings for various scenarios.
To tackle the complexities of the ASIMOV program, CoVar has assembled a diverse team that includes experts in ethics, AI/ML trust, combatant command operations, and advanced engineering. The collaboration also involves Duality AI, whose Falcon digital twin platform supports simulation and comprehensive data extraction for autonomous systems.
Dr. Pete Torrione, Chief Technology Officer of CoVar, highlighted the potential impact of this work: "If this work is successful, it will represent the first quantitative ELSI-based evaluation framework suitable for testing ethics of autonomous systems. This will empower the US Department of Defense to deploy AI/ML capable autonomous systems with a clear understanding of not only the technical capabilities of the systems, but also the ethics of their behaviors."
Through its role in ASIMOV, CoVar aims to reinforce its position as a leader in responsible AI/ML development for the Department of Defense while shaping the future of ethical testing and evaluation for autonomous technologies.
Related Links
CoVar
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Skydweller Aero advances autonomous maritime patrol aircraft testing with military payloads
Sikorsky to showcase autonomous flight capabilities for marine corps
Israel army says intercepted drone from the east
FAA issues temporary drone bans in parts of New Jersey
University of Texas at San Antonio establishes center for advancing space technology
Astroscale's ADRAS-J demonstrates key 15-meter proximity to space debris
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province
US confirms billions in chips funds to Samsung, Texas Instruments
MIT engineers grow "high-rise" 3D chips
Rice team advances quantum simulation for electron transfer understanding
SK Hynix to get $458 mn funding for US chip facilities
Hybrid plastic scintillators offer safer radiation detection and enhanced imaging
France's most powerful nuclear reactor finally comes on stream
Framatome to provide advanced digital system upgrades for Bruce Power fleet life extension
Framatome integrates 3D-printed fuel components in Swedish nuclear reactor
|
US transfers two from Guantanamo Bay to Malaysia following Kenya transfer
Rapes, torture, killings -- a litany of abuses blamed on Assad forces
Former prisoner revisits Syrian airbase ordeal
NATO chief says Russia, Iran 'share responsibility' for Assad crimes; Tortured bodies in hospital near Damascus
'Dark lull' in German energy transition sparks political debate
Iran extends school closures in Tehran amid fuel shortages
Russia says 'massive' strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv's ATACMS use
Brazil trumpets emission cut plans at UN top court
DR Congo sues Apple over alleged illegal mineral exploitation
Stor4Build heats up thermal energy storage solutions for buildings, grid
Plasma heating efficiency in fusion devices boosted by metal screens
How everyday activities inside your home can generate energy
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
China inflatable space capsule aces orbital test
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters