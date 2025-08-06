Dogs of war: China touts killer robot 'wolves'

State broadcaster CCTV said the robots, an upgrade from earlier robotic dog iterations, can replace human soldiers in dangerous conditions to reduce combat casualties.
China has poured support into robotics, an area in which some experts say it might already have the upper hand over the United States.
Its military has been keen to showcase its defence innovation -- including weapons incorporating advanced technology like robodogs -- during drills with countries like Cambodia.
In a video posted by CCTV on Wednesday, the newest iteration of the robot "wolves" carries a rifle on its back, marching into a smoke-filled battlefield.
The agile machines climb up flights of stairs, carry heavy backpacks and launch attacks on dummies, clips showed.
While they look almost identical to the military's robodogs, the "wolves" have improved "reconnaissance and strike capabilities", CCTV said.
"They can navigate various terrains and carry out precision strikes from up to 100 meters (328 feet) away," it added.
During war, the robots would be able to operate like a real wolf pack, dividing tasks and coordinating with each other, state media said.
At the front of the unit would be the "pack leader", responsible for gathering target information and transmitting reconnaissance imagery, CCTV said.
Others would be in charge of shooting at enemies or carrying supplies and ammunition, it added.
These new robots could signal that the future battlefield will be more automated and deadly, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore.
It is "in part to instill national pride domestically, but also to intimidate potential adversaries externally", Chong said.
