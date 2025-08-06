Robot Technology News
ROBO SPACE
 Dogs of war: China touts killer robot 'wolves'
Dogs of war: China touts killer robot 'wolves'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 6, 2025

China's latest gun-toting quadruped military "wolf" robots are designed to stealthily approach enemies, fire precise shots on targets and work in rough terrain, state media said on Wednesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said the robots, an upgrade from earlier robotic dog iterations, can replace human soldiers in dangerous conditions to reduce combat casualties.

China has poured support into robotics, an area in which some experts say it might already have the upper hand over the United States.

Its military has been keen to showcase its defence innovation -- including weapons incorporating advanced technology like robodogs -- during drills with countries like Cambodia.

In a video posted by CCTV on Wednesday, the newest iteration of the robot "wolves" carries a rifle on its back, marching into a smoke-filled battlefield.

The agile machines climb up flights of stairs, carry heavy backpacks and launch attacks on dummies, clips showed.

While they look almost identical to the military's robodogs, the "wolves" have improved "reconnaissance and strike capabilities", CCTV said.

"They can navigate various terrains and carry out precision strikes from up to 100 meters (328 feet) away," it added.

During war, the robots would be able to operate like a real wolf pack, dividing tasks and coordinating with each other, state media said.

At the front of the unit would be the "pack leader", responsible for gathering target information and transmitting reconnaissance imagery, CCTV said.

Others would be in charge of shooting at enemies or carrying supplies and ammunition, it added.

These new robots could signal that the future battlefield will be more automated and deadly, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

It is "in part to instill national pride domestically, but also to intimidate potential adversaries externally", Chong said.

Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROBO SPACE
AI search pushing an already weakened media ecosystem to the brink
 New York (AFP) Aug 4, 2025
 Generative artificial intelligence assistants like ChatGPT are cutting into traditional online search traffic, depriving news sites of visitors and impacting the advertising revenue they desperately need, in a crushing blow to an industry already fighting for survival. "The next three or four years will be incredibly challenging for publishers everywhere. No one is immune from the AI summaries storm gathering on the horizon," warned Matt Karolian, vice president of research and development at Boston ... read more
ROBO SPACE
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
ROBO SPACE
Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services

 China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 Ancient Roman concrete longevity offers mixed sustainability benefits

 Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
ROBO SPACE
Nvidia says no 'backdoors' in chips as China questions security

 Taiwan raids firms accused of stealing chip industry secrets

 China summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks

 Samsung quarterly operating profits plunge as US curbs chip exports to China
ROBO SPACE
Idaho Lab teams with Amazon to fast track AI driven nuclear energy systems

 Russia wants to mine Niger's uranium, energy minister says

 Three drones detected in Japan nuclear plant

 Joint KIT and EU Effort Aims to Advance Nuclear Safety and Scientific Expertise
ROBO SPACE
State Department increases reward for info on al-Qaeda leader to $10M

 U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons

 UN experts slam Peruvian amnesty for historic rights violations

 Iraqis face difficult return from Syria camp for IS families
ROBO SPACE
US Energy Department misrepresents climate science in new report

 Major climate-GDP study under review after facing challenge

 Iran orders office closures as heatwave strains power grid

 UN climate chief challenges Australia to curb emissions
ROBO SPACE
New transmitter could make wireless devices more energy-efficient

 The complex relationship between fusion fuel and lithium walls

 Battery sharing model boosts savings for local energy communities

 US to impose steep anti-dumping duty on battery material from China
ROBO SPACE
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.