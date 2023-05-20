Robot Technology News
ROBO SPACE
 G7 calls for 'responsible' use of generative AI
G7 calls for 'responsible' use of generative AI
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hiroshima, Japan (AFP) May 20, 2023

The world must urgently assess the impact of generative artificial intelligence, G7 leaders said Saturday, announcing they will launch discussions this year on "responsible" use of the technology.

A working group will be set up to tackle issues from copyright to disinformation, the seven leading economies said in a final communique released during a summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Text generation tools such as ChatGPT, image creators and music composed using AI have sparked delight, alarm and legal battles as creators accuse them of scraping material without permission.

Governments worldwide are under pressure to move quickly to mitigate the risks, with the chief executive of ChatGPT's OpenAI telling US lawmakers this week that regulating AI was essential.

"We recognise the need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI, which is increasingly prominent across countries and sectors," the G7 statement said.

"We task relevant ministers to establish the Hiroshima AI process, through a G7 working group, in an inclusive manner... for discussions on generative AI by the end of this year," it said.

"These discussions could include topics such as governance, safeguard of intellectual property rights including copyrights, promotion of transparency, response to foreign information manipulation, including disinformation, and responsible utilisation of these technologies."

The new working group will be organised in cooperation with the OECD group of developed countries and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), the statement added.

On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before a US Senate panel and urged Congress to impose new rules on big tech.

He insisted that in time, generative AI developed by his company would one day "address some of humanity's biggest challenges, like climate change and curing cancer".

However, "we think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models," he said.

European Parliament lawmakers this month also took a first step towards EU-wide regulation of ChatGPT and other AI systems.

The text is to be put to the full parliament next month for adoption before negotiations with EU member states on a final law.

"While rapid technological change has been strengthening societies and economies, the international governance of new digital technologies has not necessarily kept pace," the G7 said.

For AI and other emerging technologies including immersive metaverses, "the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values", the group said.

Among others, these values include fairness, respect for privacy and "protection from online harassment, hate and abuse", among others, it added.

Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROBO SPACE
ChatGPT is coming to smartphones
 San Francisco (AFP) May 18, 2023
 ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and provide answers on all subjects, is now available in the Apple app store. OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said the release came after it heard from users that they "love using ChatGPT on the go." By moving to smartphones, OpenAI continues its encroachment on the search market, massively dominated by Google, which has been put under pressure b ... read more
ROBO SPACE
Military drones are swarming the skies of Ukraine and other conflicts

 Turkish drone kills three PKK-linked fighters: Iraqi Kurdish security

 Russia fires 24 drones at Ukraine, 18 shot down: Ukrainian air force

 Chinese 'scorpion' combat drone circles Taiwan
ROBO SPACE
Beauty brand Lush unveils new Green Hub but business comes first

 Fleet Space raises new funding to globalise critical minerals exploration tech

 What do we know about the mechanics of two-dimensional materials

 Researchers use AI to identify similar materials in images
ROBO SPACE
Perovskite modification enhances single-component white light emitting diodes

 US criticizes China restriction on Micron chips

 Breakthrough in computer chip energy efficiency could cut data center electricity use

 Atomic-level metal stretching paves way for advanced material applications
ROBO SPACE
Overcoming nuke stigma through critical thinking

 Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power for seventh time under Russian shelling

 Detecting neutrinos from nuclear reactors with water

 GE Hitachi announces intent to transfer ownership of Vallecitos Nuclear Center
ROBO SPACE
Iraq lays to rest 78 killed by IS and found in mass grave

 Iraqi museum damaged by IS works toward reopening

 Iraq court sentences to death killer of academic Hisham al-Hashemi

 Air strike in Syria kills major drug trafficker: monitor
ROBO SPACE
France unveils new, more ambitious emissions-cutting plan

 Climate activists put the heat on shareholder meetings

 US moves to curb power plant emissions

 Top court orders French govt to take more climate steps
ROBO SPACE
Researchers develop calcium rechargeable battery with long cycle life

 Flexing crystalline structures provide path to a solid energy future

 Demystifying vortex rings in nuclear fusion, supernovae

 An electric vehicle battery for all seasons
ROBO SPACE
China's next space exploration to feature new faces

 "Tianzhou Express" is online again, with five highlights

 Tianzhou 6 docks with Tiangong space station

 China's cargo craft Tianzhou 6 ready for launch
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.