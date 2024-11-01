Robot Technology News
ROBO SPACE
 Global tech tensions overshadow Web Summit's AI and robots
Global tech tensions overshadow Web Summit's AI and robots
 By Daxia ROJAS
 Paris (AFP) Nov 7, 2025

Flashy AI, robotics and self-driving cars will be on show at the annual Web Summit in Lisbon from Monday, but global tensions over high-tech trade, competition and sovereignty will be weighing on the minds of entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers.

Known as the "Davos for geeks", the four-day event in the Portuguese capital is set to welcome over 70,000 visitors, including 2,500 startups and 1,000 investors.

- AI and chips -

With major global players racing to control the supply chains behind generative artificial intelligence, an appearance by chief executive of American chip developer Qualcomm Cristiano Amon will be a hot ticket.

His company recently announced a new range of AI chips designed to compete with sector heavyweight Nvidia and challenger AMD.

Both firms' high-end processors are subject to restrictions from Washington on their export to China on national security grounds.

Several leaders of other top AI players will also appear in Lisbon, including Microsoft President Brad Smith and Joleen Liang, co-founder of Chinese startup Squirrel AI, which is bringing the technology into classrooms.

One of Europe's hottest tickets, Swedish startup Lovable, is sending boss Anton Osika to vaunt its technology that allows users to create apps and websites via a chatbot without coding experience.

British dictionary publisher Collins dubbed this "vibe coding" approach its word of the year for 2025.

- Health and sports -

Almost 30 percent of investment in new sports technology went into AI firms in the first half of this year, investment bank Drake Star found in a study.

In Lisbon, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova and France's Caroline Garcia will be on stage talking about how AI can improve athletes' performance in their discipline.

Increasingly capable devices ranging from watches and rings able to monitor sleep, heart rate or body temperature mean that tech's ability to detect initial signs of illness will be another hot topic.

- Robots and autonomous cars -

American robotics chiefs in Lisbon will include Amazon Robotics boss Tye Brady and Robert Playter, head of the Boston Dynamics company known from viral videos of its dog-like quadrupeds.

Uber president Andrew Macdonald and Lyft's chief David Risher will for their part talk up schemes to fill the world's streets with robotaxis.

Fired in part by the generative AI surge, competition is heating up to dominate automated driving.

Uber has signed a partnership with chip developer Nvidia to upgrade tens of thousands of cars from different manufacturers with automation tech from 2027.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, has said its driverless vehicles will arrive in London from next year.

And several Chinese manufacturers including Baidu and Pony.ai have Europe in their sights for an automated car rollout.

- Tech sovereignty -

Brussels will make its presence felt at Web Summit by the presence of Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission's digital chief.

The 27-nation EU is increasingly fearful for its technological sovereignty as transatlantic trade and political tensions mount.

"We're more and more dependent, especially from the American hyperscalers" or major data centre operators, said Maya Noel, director general of the France Digitale network of tech companies and investment firms.

She will tell attendees that European options are needed if the continent is to remain in control of its economy.

As the Commission pressures American and Chinese platforms to tighten protections for underage internet users, American games publisher Roblox -- whose eponymous game is vastly popular with minors -- will outline how it plans to verify players' ages.

dax/tgb/rl

QUALCOMM

AMD - ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

NVIDIA

MICROSOFT

Uber

Lyft

Alphabet Inc.

Baidu

Related Links
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROBO SPACE
Robots gain guarded acceptance in elderly care if safety and trust align
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 07, 2025
 A major survey by Chiba University researchers reveals that a significant portion of people are prepared to accept home-care robots, provided these systems secure privacy and safety and maintain user trust. The study involved 4,890 individuals including older adults, their families, caregivers, and robot developers. Participants were questioned about willingness to use robots in caregiving and their comfort with sharing personal information. People under 65, women, and those familiar with robotics ... read more
ROBO SPACE
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
ROBO SPACE
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure

 Earth-Based 3D Printing Technology Offers New Path to Affordable Housing in Australia

 Self-driving lab learns to grow materials on its own

 Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
ROBO SPACE
Diraq progresses to new stage in DARPA drive for practical quantum computers

 Reshaping Properties of Two Dimensional Janus Semiconductors with Light Enables Tunable Optical Devices

 Princeton's new quantum chip built for scale

 Breakthrough material gyromorphs pave the way for advanced photonic computing
ROBO SPACE
Breakthrough achieved in uranium metal production for advanced reactor fuel

 Post Weld Heat Treatment Agreement Signed for Hinkley Point C Secondary Coolant Welds

 Advancing TRISO Fuel Manufacturing for Next Generation Reactors in France

 Orano and Siteflow expand digital operations for nuclear sector fieldwork
ROBO SPACE
Belgium opens first trial linked to Yazidi genocide

 Syria bus blast kills five defence ministry personnel: official

 U.S. and Syrian leaders discuss countering ISIS

 Sudan says no evidence of chemical weapons use in Khartoum
ROBO SPACE
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report

 China emissions peak likely closer to 2028: expert survey

 Green goals versus growth needs: India's climate scorecard

 Brazil records biggest annual fall in emissions in 15 years: report
ROBO SPACE
Milestone for China as engineers advance artificial sun fusion system

 Floating hydrovoltaic device enables scalable and land-free raindrop energy harvesting

 Amid renewable-energy boom, study explores options for electricity market

 New molten salt repair process recycles high-performance electric vehicle batteries
ROBO SPACE
China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station

 China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.