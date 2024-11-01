Indian dance mudras yield advanced synergies for robotic hand control

Ramana Vinjamuri leads the UMBC lab that studies brain control of complex hand movements. The group draws on kinematic synergies, where the brain coordinates multiple joints to simplify motions. Vinjamuri developed the dance-inspired approach during a 2023 conference at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi.
Dancers maintain flexibility through lifelong training, notes Vinjamuri. "We noticed dancers tend to age super gracefully: They remain flexible and agile because they have been training. That was a huge inspiration for us when we started looking for richer alphabets of movement. With dance, we are looking not just at healthy movement, but super healthy. And so the question became, could we find a 'superhuman' alphabet from the dance gestures?"
The team analyzed 30 natural hand grasps for objects from water bottles to beads and identified six synergies that account for nearly 99 percent of variations. They applied the same method to 30 single-hand mudras and found six synergies covering 94 percent of variations. Mudra-derived synergies better reconstructed 15 American Sign Language letters than grasp-derived ones.
"When we started this type of research more than 15 years ago, we wondered: Can we find a golden alphabet that can be used to reconstruct anything?" says Vinjamuri. "Now I highly doubt that there is such a thing. But the mudras-derived alphabet is definitely better than the natural grasp alphabet because there is more dexterity and more flexibility." The researchers aim to create task-specific movement libraries for activities like cooking or playing instruments.
Vinjamuri's team teaches robotic hands these synergies and combinations for new gestures, differing from mimicry methods. They test on a standalone robotic hand and a humanoid robot, adapting mathematical models to each. A camera and software system captures and analyzes movements cost-effectively for home applications like physical therapy.
"Once I learned about synergies, I became so curious to see if we could use them to make a robotic hand respond and perform the same way as a human hand," says Parthan Olikkal, a Ph.D. candidate in computer science at UMBC. "Adding my own work to the research efforts, and seeing the results has been gratifying."
Research Report:Reconstructing hand gestures with synergies extracted from dance movements
Related Links
University of Maryland Baltimore County
All about the robots on Earth and beyond!
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation
Social Media Audits as a Tool for Stronger Professional Marketing Strategies
Greece deploys first national ICEYE radar satellites for disaster monitoring
X-MAT introduces X-FOAM: A game-changing ceramic foam for extreme environments
Amazon unveils new AI chip in battle against Nvidia
Single-photon switch could enable photonic computing
Quantum hardware roadmap highlights scaling hurdles on path to everyday applications
Japan's Rapidus plans second cutting-edge chip plant: reports
Framatome to modernize digital controls at Columbia Generating Station
DOE backs TVA plan for first US commercial SMR at Clinch River
Niger says putting its uranium on international market
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
|
Belgian court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide
Italy probes if 'war tourists' paid to shoot civilians in Sarajevo siege
India probes deadly Delhi blast, vows those responsible will face justice
Belgium opens first trial linked to Yazidi genocide
Policies to expand US grid weigh cost reliability and emissions
Keep energy infrastructure out of war, Turkey warns Moscow, Kyiv
UN slams 'meagre' COP results, 'fatal inaction' of leaders
Clean energy production from food waste enhanced by biochar in two stage digestion system
Highly Efficient Lead Free Material Converts Motion into Electricity
Wafer-scale capacitors produced in one second with rapid heating and cooling process
Zap Energy achieves extreme fusion plasma pressures in new FuZE-3 trial
Adoption of dynamic control technology improves EV charging grid integration
China supports private space firms to expand global reach
Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025
China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap
Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters