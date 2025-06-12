Robot Technology News
ROBO SPACE
 Next generation satellite servicing spacecraft completed by Northrop Grumman
illustration only
Next generation satellite servicing spacecraft completed by Northrop Grumman
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 12, 2025

Northrop Grumman has successfully integrated a robotics payload onto its Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), advancing its satellite servicing platform under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program.

The MRV, developed by Northrop Grumman subsidiary SpaceLogistics LLC, incorporates the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's robotics payload, marking a major step toward deploying the first commercial spacecraft capable of robotic servicing in geosynchronous orbit.

This integration follows Northrop Grumman's history of satellite servicing achievements and highlights the potential of MRV to enhance satellite lifespan and capabilities for both commercial and government clients. The spacecraft is now scheduled for rigorous environmental testing to ensure space-readiness.

"Innovative. Flexible. Adaptable. That is how we see the future of on-orbit servicing, and it is why we are the leading industry advocate for a model of future satellite operations that increases value for our customers," said Rob Hauge, president of SpaceLogistics.

"With advanced robotics technology and our proven experience in satellite servicing, we are delivering the next generation of in-space sustainment technologies."

Related Links
 Northrop Grumman
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROBO SPACE
Disney, Universal launch first major studio lawsuit against AI company
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) June 11, 2025
 Entertainment giants Disney and Universal filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday against AI company Midjourney, calling the image generator a "bottomless pit of plagiarism." The lawsuit is the first major legal battle between Hollywood studios and an AI firm, and follows other suits by independent artists who have sued Midjourney and other generative artificial intelligence makers for using their creative work. The entertainment giants accused San Francisco-based Midjourney of pirating ... read more
ROBO SPACE
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
ROBO SPACE
Rare earths: China's trump card in trade war with US

 Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services

 Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales

 AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
ROBO SPACE
Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export blacklist

 New technique links aromatic rings for cleaner production of high-tech materials

 World's first non-silicon 2D computer developed

 IBM claims 'real world' edge in quantum computing race
ROBO SPACE
World Bank lifts ban on nuclear energy financing

 Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

 UK pumps 14 bn pounds into nuclear plant on path to net zero

 Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
ROBO SPACE
US says airstrike killed Islamic State official in Syria

 US military announces detention of Islamic State leader

 ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria

 We're waiting to hug Edan, says grandmother of hostage to be freed from Gaza
ROBO SPACE
Germany's Munich Re withdraws from climate initiatives

 Nickel rush for stainless steel, EVs guts Indonesia tribe's forest home

 EU climate investments lagging 'well below' target: report

 Key climate target of airline decarbonisation 'in peril': IATA
ROBO SPACE
Wendelstein 7-X Achieves Fusion Milestone with Record-Breaking Triple Product

 Major demo keeps Quaise Energy on track to power the world with clean, renewable geothermal energy

 EV battery recycling key to future lithium supplies

 MIT physicists discover a new type of superconductor that's also a magnet
ROBO SPACE
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.