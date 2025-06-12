Next generation satellite servicing spacecraft completed by Northrop Grumman

The MRV, developed by Northrop Grumman subsidiary SpaceLogistics LLC, incorporates the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's robotics payload, marking a major step toward deploying the first commercial spacecraft capable of robotic servicing in geosynchronous orbit.
This integration follows Northrop Grumman's history of satellite servicing achievements and highlights the potential of MRV to enhance satellite lifespan and capabilities for both commercial and government clients. The spacecraft is now scheduled for rigorous environmental testing to ensure space-readiness.
"Innovative. Flexible. Adaptable. That is how we see the future of on-orbit servicing, and it is why we are the leading industry advocate for a model of future satellite operations that increases value for our customers," said Rob Hauge, president of SpaceLogistics.
"With advanced robotics technology and our proven experience in satellite servicing, we are delivering the next generation of in-space sustainment technologies."
