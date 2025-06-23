Robot Technology News
ROBO SPACE
 Northrop Grumman expands use of NVIDIA AI to boost autonomous space operations
illustration only
Northrop Grumman expands use of NVIDIA AI to boost autonomous space operations
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 23, 2025

Northrop Grumman Corporation is deepening its collaboration with NVIDIA by integrating the NVIDIA Omniverse simulation platform into space applications and utilizing the NVIDIA Isaac Lab framework to advance AI for autonomous spacecraft operations.

The aerospace company plans to develop a comprehensive AI robotics architecture capable of supporting a broad range of complex space environments. These include future missions involving autonomous spacecraft docking, in-orbit servicing, inspections, and repairs. Central to this initiative is the deployment of agentic AI across all spacecraft operations phases, enabling systems to autonomously produce and execute mission commands and workflows.

The advanced AI technologies aim to unlock new mission profiles while improving the efficiency and capability of existing space systems through potential real-time integration.

"By applying our extensive space knowledge and mission expertise to NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies, we are poised to deliver innovative and high-assurance AI to enable new, more complex missions, with faster planning and significantly lower operating costs," said Rob Fleming, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Space Systems.

Northrop Grumman continues to build on its legacy of delivering pioneering defense and aerospace technologies that support global connectivity, protection, and exploration.

Related Links
 NVIDIA Omniverse
 All about the robots on Earth and beyond!

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROBO SPACE
"If we want truly intelligent robots, improving the design of their bodies is essential."
 Freiburg, Germany (SPX) Jun 17, 2025
 Thanks to artificial intelligence, robots can already perform many tasks that would otherwise require humans. In this interview, Edoardo Milana, a junior professor of soft machines, explains how improved design and innovative mechanics are broadening the range of applications for these machines. i>Mr. Milana, why is there a need for an alternative to conventional robots? /i> b>Edoardo Milana: /b>Robots can already perform amazing things with the help of artificial intelligence and machine ... read more
ROBO SPACE
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
ROBO SPACE
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
ROBO SPACE
Malaysia verifying report of Chinese firm bypassing US tech curbssnow

 Smaller smarter sensor delivers precision vacuum measurement across vast pressure range

 Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export blacklist

 New technique links aromatic rings for cleaner production of high-tech materials
ROBO SPACE
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project

 Nuclearn Deploys Gamma2 AI to Revolutionize Nuclear Plant Operations

 Advancing fission dynamics understanding in mercury isotopes with 5D Langevin model

 Blue Sky Uranium launches major drill initiative to fast-track Ivana project in Argentina
ROBO SPACE
US says airstrike killed Islamic State official in Syria

 US military announces detention of Islamic State leader

 ISIS claims responsibility for 2 bomb explosions in Syria

 We're waiting to hug Edan, says grandmother of hostage to be freed from Gaza
ROBO SPACE
ArcelorMittal stops 'green' steel projects in Germany

 Germany's Munich Re withdraws from climate initiatives

 Nickel rush for stainless steel, EVs guts Indonesia tribe's forest home

 EU climate investments lagging 'well below' target: report
ROBO SPACE
Europe's lithium quest hampered by China and lack of cash

 Tesla to build first grid-scale power plant in China

 MXene infused printed nanogenerator advances ecofriendly wearable energy systems

 Wendelstein 7-X Achieves Fusion Milestone with Record-Breaking Triple Product
ROBO SPACE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.