Northrop Grumman expands use of NVIDIA AI to boost autonomous space operations

The aerospace company plans to develop a comprehensive AI robotics architecture capable of supporting a broad range of complex space environments. These include future missions involving autonomous spacecraft docking, in-orbit servicing, inspections, and repairs. Central to this initiative is the deployment of agentic AI across all spacecraft operations phases, enabling systems to autonomously produce and execute mission commands and workflows.
The advanced AI technologies aim to unlock new mission profiles while improving the efficiency and capability of existing space systems through potential real-time integration.
"By applying our extensive space knowledge and mission expertise to NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies, we are poised to deliver innovative and high-assurance AI to enable new, more complex missions, with faster planning and significantly lower operating costs," said Rob Fleming, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Space Systems.
Northrop Grumman continues to build on its legacy of delivering pioneering defense and aerospace technologies that support global connectivity, protection, and exploration.
